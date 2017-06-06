Top Stories
George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 2:09 pm

Millie Bobby Brown Attends 'Stranger Things' Screening After Wrapping Season Two

Millie Bobby Brown Attends 'Stranger Things' Screening After Wrapping Season Two

Millie Bobby Brown just wrapped filming on Stranger Things season two and she’s ready for the world to see it!

The 13-year-old actress stepped out at SAG-AFTRA Foundation event about the show on Monday (June 5) at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in New York City.

Just a few days earlier, Millie and the rest of the cast shot their final scenes for the upcoming season.

Millie took to her Instagram to pen a sweet note to her co-stars.

“Last night of shooting. Sadie I love you with all my heart. Finn thank you for making me laugh! Gaten, thank you for being there for me throughout everything. Caleb, my older brother thank you for protecting me no matter what! And Noah, thank you for being my partner in crime ❤️ can’t wait for everyone to see this season as it’s epic! This wouldn’t have happened without the crew!” she wrote.

FYI: Millie is wearing a Miu Miu dress.
