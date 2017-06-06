Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 11:42 am

'Mr. Robot' Season 2 Soundtrack Arrives This Friday!

'Mr. Robot' Season 2 Soundtrack Arrives This Friday!

A new soundtrack for USA’s hit show Mr. Robot is arriving this Friday (June 9).

Mr. Robot V.3, featuring work from composer Mac Quayle‘s score for the show’s second season, will be released digitally first, followed by a special vinyl LP package later this year via Invada Records – Listen to a preview below!

Pictured: Rami Malek joining his co-stars Christian Slater and Carly Chaikin at their special screening and panel reception for Mr. Robot held at Create Nightclub on Monday (June 5) in Los Angeles.

Cast members Grace Gummer and Portia Doubleday were also in attendance.

FYI: Portia is wearing head-to-toe Salvatore Ferragamo.
Credit: Todd Williamson; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Carly Chaikin, Christian Slater, Grace Gummer, Portia Doubleday, Rami Malek

