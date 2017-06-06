Natalie Portman Wears $710 'We Should All Be Feminists' Shirt to Support Great Cause

The t-shirt that Natalie Portman is wearing might cost more than some people spend on clothes in an entire year!

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress stepped out on Tuesday (June 6) in Los Angeles wearing Dior‘s $710 “We Should All Be Feminists” tee.

While the shirt is very expensive, it sends a great message and it’s also for a great cause. A percentage of proceeds from each sale of the shirt is donated to the Clara Lionel Foundation, an organization founded by Rihanna to support and fund groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world.