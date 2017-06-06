Nicole Kidman, Anna Kendrick, & Amy Poehler Are Winners at Glamour UK's Women of the Year Awards!

Nicole Kidman, Anna Kendrick, and Amy Poehler walk the red carpet at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at Berkeley Square Gardens on Tuesday (June 6) in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were Lily James, Rashida Jones, Felicity Jones, Gabriella Wilde, Vanessa Kirby, and Ruby Rose with girlfriend Jessica Origliasso.

Nicole won the Film Actress of the Year award, Anna won the Writer of the Year Award presented by Ruby, Amy won the Inspiration of the Year Award presented by Rashida, and Vanessa won the UK TV Actress of the Year Award.

Felicity was there to present the award for Designer of the Year and Lily presented the award for Theatre Actress of the Year.

FYI: Nicole is wearing an Erdem dress. Anna is wearing a Peter Pilotto dress. Felicity is wearing a Dior dress. Rashida is wearing an Erdem dress. Ruby is wearing a Burberry dress.