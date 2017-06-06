Top Stories
Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George &amp; Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 6:17 pm

Nicole Kidman, Anna Kendrick, & Amy Poehler Are Winners at Glamour UK's Women of the Year Awards!

Nicole Kidman, Anna Kendrick, & Amy Poehler Are Winners at Glamour UK's Women of the Year Awards!

Nicole Kidman, Anna Kendrick, and Amy Poehler walk the red carpet at the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at Berkeley Square Gardens on Tuesday (June 6) in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were Lily James, Rashida Jones, Felicity Jones, Gabriella Wilde, Vanessa Kirby, and Ruby Rose with girlfriend Jessica Origliasso.

Nicole won the Film Actress of the Year award, Anna won the Writer of the Year Award presented by Ruby, Amy won the Inspiration of the Year Award presented by Rashida, and Vanessa won the UK TV Actress of the Year Award.

Felicity was there to present the award for Designer of the Year and Lily presented the award for Theatre Actress of the Year.

FYI: Nicole is wearing an Erdem dress. Anna is wearing a Peter Pilotto dress. Felicity is wearing a Dior dress. Rashida is wearing an Erdem dress. Ruby is wearing a Burberry dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 01
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 02
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 03
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 04
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 05
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 06
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 07
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 08
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 09
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 10
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 11
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 12
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 13
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 14
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 15
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 16
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 17
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 18
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 19
nicole kidman anna kendrick amy poehler glamour women of the year 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amy Poehler, Anna Kendrick, Felicity Jones, Gabriella Wilde, Jessica Origliasso, Lily James, Nicole Kidman, Rashida Jones, Ruby Rose, Vanessa Kirby

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Pharrell Williams helped grant the wish of a young fan with cancer - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is talking about ex Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • There's more details about the Game of Thrones spin-off - Wetpaint
  • 13 Reasons Why won't be holding back for season two - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mariah Carey doesn't have two boyfriends! - Gossip Cop