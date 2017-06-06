Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 4:55 pm

Nicole Kidman & Ewan McGregor Pair Up For Variety's Actors on Actors Issue

Nicole Kidman & Ewan McGregor Pair Up For Variety's Actors on Actors Issue

Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor get close on the cover of one of Variety‘s Actors on Actors issues, available now.

The duo is featured on the cover alongside other famous pairs, including Oprah Winfrey and Thandie Newton as well as Sarah Jessica Parker and Michelle Pfeiffer.

The issue features excerpts from interviews from the upcoming sixth season of Variety Studio: Actors on Actors presented by Shutterstock, where actors interview each other about their prolific careers.

Other pairs featured on the series includes Milo Ventimiglia with Freida Pinto, Millie Bobby Brown with Evan Rachel Wood, Riz Ahmed with Elisabeth Moss, Anthony Anderson with Kaley Cuoco and Constance Zimmer with Lauren Graham.

Actors on Actors premieres June 13th on PBS SoCal.

For more from Variety‘s Actor on Actor series, visit Variety.com.
Photos: Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa
