Tue, 06 June 2017 at 9:48 pm

Nine-Year-Old Angelica Hale's Voice on 'America's Got Talent' Will Amaze You (Video)

Nine-Year-Old Angelica Hale's Voice on 'America's Got Talent' Will Amaze You (Video)

You are going to be blown away by the voice that comes out of nine-year-old Angelica Hale‘s mouth in this audition from America’s Got Talent!

The little girl, who said it’s her dream to be the next Whitney Houston, belted out the Andra Day song “Rise Up” for her audition.

Angelica‘s parents opened up about how they never thought she would be on this stage as she needed a life-saving kidney transplant when she was only four-years-old. Thankfully her mother was able to donate her kidney and Angelica is better today!

“This shouldn’t happen. You’re tiny. You’re voice is huge,” Simon Cowell told the little star. “You are absolutely brilliant.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Angelica Hale

