2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 10:05 am

Original 'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter Reacts to Movie!

Original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, is responding to the movie starring Gal Gadot, which was released this weekend and had a massive box office debut.

“Wonder Woman is breaking box office records!!! Bravo,Patty Jenkins! Bravo, Gal Gadot!
Bravo, Chris Pine!” Lynda, 65, tweeted out to her fans.

Patty responded, “Bravo you Lynda. Come on. Let’s admit what was major in starting all of this.”

Lynda starred as Wonder Woman on the TV show which aired from 1975 to 1979. Be sure to check out the Wonder Woman movie!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman

