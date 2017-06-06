Rande Gerber Has a 'Special Delivery' for BFF George Clooney

Rande Gerber and George Clooney are not only partners in the Casamigos Tequila business, they have also been best friends for many years!

Now that George is the father of twins, Rande took to Instagram to share the “special delivery” he has for his pal.

Rande shared a video of him pushing a cart of tequila and Pampers diapers through the Casamigos office. “Special delivery. #HouseOfFriends,” he posted on the tequila brand’s Instagram account.

Last month, the guys celebrated their birthdays together with an epic cake from Amal Clooney!