Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George & Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 10:49 pm

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Joins Her at Draper James & Net-a-Porter Event!

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Joins Her at Draper James & Net-a-Porter Event!

Reese Witherspoon poses for a photo with her 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe while attending the Net-a-Porter x Draper James event on Tuesday (June 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress and her brand Draper James just launched a capsule collection with Net-a-Porter inspired by American summers in the south.

Guests enjoyed Southern inspired fare, backyard games, and a live performance by Bluegrass duo, Brothers Laundau.

“No better way to celebrate the @DraperJames X @Netaporter collaboration than with my nearest and dearest!! 💋🥂💙,” Reese wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and Ava.
