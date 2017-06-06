Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Joins Her at Draper James & Net-a-Porter Event!

Reese Witherspoon poses for a photo with her 17-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe while attending the Net-a-Porter x Draper James event on Tuesday (June 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress and her brand Draper James just launched a capsule collection with Net-a-Porter inspired by American summers in the south.

Guests enjoyed Southern inspired fare, backyard games, and a live performance by Bluegrass duo, Brothers Laundau.

“No better way to celebrate the @DraperJames X @Netaporter collaboration than with my nearest and dearest!! 💋🥂💙,” Reese wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and Ava.