Rihanna's Sheer Top Shows Off Everything

Rihanna is showing off her assets on the set of a music video with DJ Khaled!

The 29-year-old entertainer’s sheer top showed off everything and she was looking hot hot hot! Ri joined DJ Khaled on the set on Monday evening (June 5) in Miami, Fla.

DJ Khaled‘s new album Grateful will be available on June 23 and you can pre-order right now on iTunes. Rihanna is confirmed to appear on the album, with many other special guests as well!