Riley Keough, Joel Edgerton & Christopher Abbot Premiere 'It Comes At Night' In NYC!

Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbot and Riley Keough get together for a photograph while attending the premiere of their latest film It Comes At Night held at The Metrograph on Monday (June 5) in New York City.

The three actors were joined by their co-stars Carmen Ejogo and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as they promoted the flick, which hits theaters on June 9.

That same evening, Riley promoted the horror flick on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and tried her best not to swear while chatting with Jimmy.

It Comes A Night (Synopsis): Secure within a desolate home as an unnatural threat terrorizes the world, a man has established a tenuous domestic order with his wife and son, but this will soon be put to test when a desperate young family arrives seeking refuge.



