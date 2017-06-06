Roger Smith Dead - '77 Sunset Strip' Star & Husband of Ann-Margret Dies at 84
Roger Smith, actor and husband of entertainer Ann-Margret, has sadly passed away at age 84.
The longtime actor passed away on Sunday (June 4) at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Roger starred on ABC series 77 Sunset Strip until a neuromuscular disease ended his acting career in his 30s.
He went on to manage the career of his wife Ann-Margret, who starred in films like Bye Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress.
Roger most recently publicly appeared alongside Ann-Margret at the premiere of Going In Style in March.
Our thoughts are with Roger‘s family and friends during this difficult time.