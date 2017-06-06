Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 3:50 am

Roger Smith Dead - '77 Sunset Strip' Star & Husband of Ann-Margret Dies at 84

Roger Smith Dead - '77 Sunset Strip' Star & Husband of Ann-Margret Dies at 84

Roger Smith‬, actor and husband of entertainer Ann-Margret, has sadly passed away at age 84.

The longtime actor passed away on Sunday (June 4) at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Roger starred on ABC series ‪77 Sunset Strip‬ until a neuromuscular disease ended his acting career in his 30s.

He went on to manage the career of his wife Ann-Margret, who starred in films like Bye Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Roger most recently publicly appeared alongside Ann-Margret at the premiere of Going In Style in March.

Our thoughts are with Roger‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: RIP, Roger Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Pharrell Williams helped grant the wish of a young fan with cancer - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is talking about ex Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • There's more details about the Game of Thrones spin-off - Wetpaint
  • 13 Reasons Why won't be holding back for season two - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mariah Carey doesn't have two boyfriends! - Gossip Cop