Roger Smith Dead - '77 Sunset Strip' Star & Husband of Ann-Margret Dies at 84

Roger Smith‬, actor and husband of entertainer Ann-Margret, has sadly passed away at age 84.

The longtime actor passed away on Sunday (June 4) at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Roger starred on ABC series ‪77 Sunset Strip‬ until a neuromuscular disease ended his acting career in his 30s.

He went on to manage the career of his wife Ann-Margret, who starred in films like Bye Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas and won the Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Roger most recently publicly appeared alongside Ann-Margret at the premiere of Going In Style in March.

Our thoughts are with Roger‘s family and friends during this difficult time.