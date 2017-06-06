Ryan Lochte Admits He Was Suicidal After Rio Robbery Controversy

Ryan Lochte is opening up about his controversy at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and is admitting he had suicidal thoughts due to the aftermath.

“After Rio, I was probably the most hated person in the world. There were a couple of points where I was crying, thinking, ‘If I go to bed and never wake up, fine,’” the 32-year-old swimmer told ESPN. Ryan was asked if he meant suicide, and he nodded to the reporter.

“I was about to hang up my life entirely,” Ryan continued.

“You can be at the all-time high and then the next second the all-time low,” he continued. “I love being at the Olympics, but I’m the opposite of what you’d expect. It’s been that way my whole life.”

If you didn’t know, Ryan and some of his swim teammates in Rio lied about being robbed at gunpoint back in August. Ryan has won six gold, three silver, three bronze Olympic medals over the course of his career. He has been banned from swimming for several months due to the story.