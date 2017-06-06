Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 8:36 pm

Sam Smith Teases New Music With Photos From the Studio

Sam Smith Teases New Music With Photos From the Studio

Sam Smith is getting ready to release new music!

The 25-year-old entertainer has been spending some time out of the spotlight since releasing his debut album In The Lonely Hour in 2014.

It looks like Sam has been cooped up in the studio though and is finally ready to share what he’s been working on!

Sam took to his Instagram to share a ton of photos from his recording sessions, which included his longtime collaborator Jimmy Napes as well as members of his backing band.

“Reading through all your comments x Love you all so much. Can’t wait for you all to hear the music!!!!! ❤😭” Sam wrote on his Twitter, after sharing the photos.

We can’t wait to hear what Sam‘s been working on!

