Scott Speedman Secretly Swam in Ellen DeGeneres Pool in '96!

Scott Speedman made his first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (June 6) and he opened up about the time he swam in Ellen‘s pool without her permission over 20 years ago!

During his first trip to Los Angeles in 1996, Scott was invited to the house for a party thrown by one of Ellen‘s former assistants while she was out of town.

“I learned today that that was what my assistants were doing when I was out of town,” Ellen joked when Scott asked if she was there. “We had a suspicion that that was happening… they’ve been fired long ago.”

Scott also opened up about a 10-day trip he is about to embark on and Ellen joked it will only be fair if she goes swimming in his pool while he is gone!



