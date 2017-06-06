Selena Gomez Rocks Six Chic Outfits in One Day – See Them All!

Selena Gomez stepped out in so many chic looks yesterday!

The 24-year-old singer and actress rocked six different looks during a day of press on Monday (June 6) in New York City.

Selena kicked off her day in a cute blue Jacquemus wrap dress while heading into the iHeartRadio Studios.

While chatting with Elvis Duran in the studio, Selena switched up her look and opted for a bright Christopher Kane dress.

Next up, Selena rocked a Victor Glemaud mini dress while doing an interview at SiriusXM studios.

She was later spotted sporting a pink, parrot printed Miu Miu set while heading to her next appearance.

For Selena's final press stop of the day, she wore a Shain Mote striped dress.

Later that night, Selena donned her final outfit of the day while on a date with boyfriend The Weeknd - a super sexy slip dress!

Check out all of Selena's looks below...

