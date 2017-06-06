Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 9:30 am

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Hit Up Exclusive Restaurant for NYC Date Night!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Hit Up Exclusive Restaurant for NYC Date Night!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd enjoyed a romantic date night last night!

The 24-year-old entertainer and her 27-year-old singer beau hit up Rao’s, an exclusive hot spot in East Harlem, on Monday evening (June 5). It’s very hard to get a reservation at the restaurant, which was once deemed “New York’s most exclusive restaurant” by Vanity Fair.

The Weeknd is set to perform at the Barclays Center tonight and tomorrow night and we’re pretty sure Selena will be in attendance! She just spoke about joining her beau on tour and the best thing about being supportive.

