Sofia Boutella & Annabelle Wallis Loved Working With Tom Cruise On 'The Mummy'!

The Mummy‘s leading ladies Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis have nothing but nice things to say about their co-stars Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe!

“It was a lot of fun, these guys know what they’re doing and they love their jobs so much,” Sofia, 35, recently expressed.

“Russell has such a voice, such a mesmerising voice, and Tom… I spent so much time with him and his enthusiasm is wonderful I loved working with him,” Sofia added. “He is so funny and he loves making films, he communicates his passion so well, he was always present.”

“[It was a] dream come true,” Annabelle, 32, concluded. “They like to give it but I like to give it right back.”

Pictured: Tom with his co-stars Sofia and Annabelle, and director-producer Alex Kurtzman at the premiere of The Mummy held at the Soumaya Museum on Monday (June 5) in Mexico City.

FYI: Sofia is wearing Valentino. Annabelle is wearing Zac Posen.