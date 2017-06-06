Top Stories
Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

'Bachelor in Paradise' 2017 - 16 Cast Members Revealed!

George &amp; Amal Clooney Welcome Twins - Find Out Their Names!

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 10:14 pm

Sofia Boutella Joins Michael B. Jordan in HBO's 'Fahrenheit 451'

Sofia Boutella has signed on to star in HBO’s upcoming new film!

The 35-year-old The Mummy actress will join Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon in the upcoming film Fahrenheit 451.

The movie will “depict a future where media is an opiate, history is outlawed and “firemen” burn books and revolves around Montag (Jordan), a young fireman who forsakes his world, battles his mentor (Shannon) and struggles to regain his humanity,” THR reports.

Sofia will play an informant in the film who finds herself caught in the middle of the fireman and his mentor.
