Sofia Boutella Joins Michael B. Jordan in HBO's 'Fahrenheit 451'

Sofia Boutella has signed on to star in HBO’s upcoming new film!

The 35-year-old The Mummy actress will join Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon in the upcoming film Fahrenheit 451.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Boutella

The movie will “depict a future where media is an opiate, history is outlawed and “firemen” burn books and revolves around Montag (Jordan), a young fireman who forsakes his world, battles his mentor (Shannon) and struggles to regain his humanity,” THR reports.

Sofia will play an informant in the film who finds herself caught in the middle of the fireman and his mentor.