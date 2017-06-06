These Roller-Skating Siblings on 'America's Got Talent' Will Shock You with Their Skills! (Video)

One of the most talent acts on America’s Got Talent‘s second week of auditions was the siblings duo of Billy and Emily England, who did a dangerous roller-skating stunt!

Billy, 30, and Emily, 27, put a rope around their necks and he spun her into the air without even holding her.

The siblings currently reside in Las Vegas, but they previously lived in the UK and appeared on Britain’s Got Talent in 2015. They made it to the semi-finals, but were cut before the finals.

Simon Cowell was a judge on that season of BGT and was happy to see them on this show!