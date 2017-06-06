This 'Friends' Star Would Never Do a Reunion - Find Out Why!

Matthew Perry has revealed that he would never say “yes” to a Friends reunion – and he’s dishing the reason why.

“I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do ‘Friends’ again and nobody cares,” the 47-year-old actor told Variety. “We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

Some popular shows that have rebooted in recent years include Gilmore Girls, Will & Grace, Twin Peaks, Arrested Development, and more.