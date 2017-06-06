Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Tue, 06 June 2017 at 9:53 am

This 'Friends' Star Would Never Do a Reunion - Find Out Why!

This 'Friends' Star Would Never Do a Reunion - Find Out Why!

Matthew Perry has revealed that he would never say “yes” to a Friends reunion – and he’s dishing the reason why.

“I have this recurring nightmare – I’m not kidding about this. When I’m asleep, I have this nightmare that we do ‘Friends’ again and nobody cares,” the 47-year-old actor told Variety. “We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I’m gonna say no. The thing is: We ended on such a high. We can’t beat it. Why would we go and do it again?”

Some popular shows that have rebooted in recent years include Gilmore Girls, Will & Grace, Twin Peaks, Arrested Development, and more.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: David Bjerke/NBCU Photo Bank
Posted to: Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Friends, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Pharrell Williams helped grant the wish of a young fan with cancer - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is talking about ex Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • There's more details about the Game of Thrones spin-off - Wetpaint
  • 13 Reasons Why won't be holding back for season two - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mariah Carey doesn't have two boyfriends! - Gossip Cop