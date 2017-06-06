Top Stories
Tue, 06 June 2017 at 11:52 pm

'This Is Us' Ladies Gather for Gracie Awards!

Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Chrissy Metz walk the red carpet together at the 2017 Gracie Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Tuesday (June 6) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

There were a bunch of stars at the event, including Hairspray Live!‘s Dove Cameron and Garrett Clayton.

Also in attendance were Rachel Platten, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom, Awkward‘s Jillian Rose Reed, The GoldbergsWendi McLendon-Covey, Access Hollywood‘s Natalie Morales, and Black SailsJessica Parker Kennedy.

The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment. They also acknowledge the individuals who have made inspirational contributions to the industry.

FYI: Mandy is wearing a Maison Mayle dress, Charlotte Olympia shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Dove is wearing a Bora Aksu dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Carven choker, and an Eddie Borgo clutch. Jillian is wearing a Marmar Halim dress, Chiara Ferragni Collection shoes, a Benedetta Bruzziches clutch, Native Gem rings, and Marrin Costello earrings.

Photos: Getty
