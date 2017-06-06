Victoria Beckham Slays in Bright Orange & Lime Green (Yes, You Read That Correctly)

Victoria Beckham is ready for summer with her latest outfit!

The 43-year-old fashion designer and former Posh Spice turned heads in an eye-popping ensemble while touching down at JFK Airport from London, England, on Monday (June 6) in New York City.

Victoria balanced her tricky bright orange and lime green color combo – reminiscent of the ’90s – with neutral-colored accessories and totally pulled off the look.

Victoria, her husband David Beckham, and their kids – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5 – recently took a family trip to Africa.

Victoria posted the adorable Instagram photo of herself and Harper below with the caption, “Mummies little lion cub ✨✨✨✨ kisses VB x.”

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

sunset 🔥 @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Kiss for Daddy ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

WOW … So so beautiful 🦁 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Mick Dundee was the shout … I thought I looked the part but maybe that's just me 📸 @brooklynbeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

🦁 wow A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

I see a lion Daddy ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Mr Cool @romeobeckham A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT