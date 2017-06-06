Victoria Beckham Slays in Bright Orange & Lime Green (Yes, You Read That Correctly)
Victoria Beckham is ready for summer with her latest outfit!
The 43-year-old fashion designer and former Posh Spice turned heads in an eye-popping ensemble while touching down at JFK Airport from London, England, on Monday (June 6) in New York City.
Victoria balanced her tricky bright orange and lime green color combo – reminiscent of the ’90s – with neutral-colored accessories and totally pulled off the look.
Victoria, her husband David Beckham, and their kids – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5 – recently took a family trip to Africa.
Victoria posted the adorable Instagram photo of herself and Harper below with the caption, “Mummies little lion cub ✨✨✨✨ kisses VB x.”
