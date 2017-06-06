Top Stories
2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Full Coverage!

Who Went Home on 'The Bachelorette' 2017? Week 3 Spoilers!

Halle Berry Speaks Out After Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Baldwin Hangs in Her Bikini with Hot NBA Star

Victoria Beckham Slays in Bright Orange & Lime Green (Yes, You Read That Correctly)

Victoria Beckham is ready for summer with her latest outfit!

The 43-year-old fashion designer and former Posh Spice turned heads in an eye-popping ensemble while touching down at JFK Airport from London, England, on Monday (June 6) in New York City.

Victoria balanced her tricky bright orange and lime green color combo – reminiscent of the ’90s – with neutral-colored accessories and totally pulled off the look.

Victoria, her husband David Beckham, and their kids – Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 5 – recently took a family trip to Africa.

Victoria posted the adorable Instagram photo of herself and Harper below with the caption, “Mummies little lion cub ✨✨✨✨ kisses VB x.”

sunset 🔥 @brooklynbeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Kiss for Daddy ❤️

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

WOW … So so beautiful 🦁

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Mick Dundee was the shout … I thought I looked the part but maybe that's just me 📸 @brooklynbeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

🦁 wow

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

I see a lion Daddy ❤️

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Mr Cool @romeobeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Taking in the sunset 🔥❤️ @cruzbeckham

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

