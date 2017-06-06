Zac Efron Waxes a Man's Full Body on TV (Video)

Zac Efron helped give rugby player Beau Ryan a full body wax, including his private area, and he called the experience “one of the coolest things” he’s ever done on TV!

The 29-year-old actor and his Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario were appearing on The Footy Show in Australia recently and offered to give Beau the “back, crack and Zac wax.”

Zac joked that the wax was “one of the things that we had to do to be initiated into Baywatch.”

Alexandra got the honor of waxing Beau‘s chest while Zac did the armpits and the area “below the belly button and above the shark,” referring to the shark on his speedo.