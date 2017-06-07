Ariana Grande Releases Live 'Over the Rainbow' Cover as Charity Single

Ariana Grande has released her live version of the classic song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” as a charity single to support the victims of the Manchester attack.

The 23-year-old singer closed the One Love Manchester benefit concert over the weekend with the stunning cover and now it’s available to download on iTunes or stream on Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.

Ariana has also re-released her former single “One Last Time” with all proceeds going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

