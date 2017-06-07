Top Stories
Wed, 07 June 2017 at 3:01 pm

Ariana Grande Resumes 'Dangerous Woman' Tour in Paris

Ariana Grande is bravely ready to step back on stage and resume her Dangerous Woman tour.

The 23-year-old entertainer briefly put the tour on hold following the tragic bombing outside of her show in Manchester that left 22 people dead.

Instead of completely cancelling the tour, Ariana, her manager Scooter Braun and her team immediately moved into action to organize the One Love Manchester benefit, which raised over $13 million.

Now, Ariana is resuming her tour tonight (June 7) in Paris, France.

“First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. ☁️ ♡ Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you,” Ariana wrote on her Instagram.

