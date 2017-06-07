Ben McKenzie & Morena Baccarin Are Officially Married!

A major congrats is in order for Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin!

The 38-year-old actors tied the knot on Friday (June 2) – her birthday – at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in Brooklyn, N.Y., according to People.

The mag reports that they were “joined by family members and close friends for the small, intimate ceremony.”

That weekend, Ben‘s former on-screen brother from The O.C., Logan Marshall-Green, posted a photo of them together, writing, “So proud of this guy. Here is to you @mrbenmckenzie”

Ben and Morena were first linked back in September 2015 and welcomed a daughter, Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan, in March 2016.

Congrats to the happy couple on the exciting news!