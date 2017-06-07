Wed, 07 June 2017 at 11:10 am
Bill Cosby Receives Support From Another Former Co-Star
- Bill Cosby‘s former co-star Sheila Frazier walked hand-in-hand with him into the courthouse – TMZ
- Find out who got engaged on Pretty Little Liars last night – Just Jared Jr
- See what The View ladies had to say about Bill Maher and Kathy Griffin – Gossip Cop
- How did Brad Pitt‘s War Machine do? – Lainey Gossip
- Rihanna claps back at the haters – TooFab
- Teen Mom 2 adds a new cast member – MTV
- Everything we know about the Fantastic Beasts sequel – Popsugar
