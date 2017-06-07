Carrie Underwood is Gorgeous in Glitter at CMT Awards 2017

Carrie Underwood strikes a pose while arriving at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 34-year-old country singer is set to hit the stage later in the night with Keith Urban.

“What a great day! Fan Club party in the AM, @CMT Awards rehearsal in the afternoon & 2 @opry shows tonight. Imma go pass out now! 😴😴😴,” Carrie tweeted the day before.

