Carrie Underwood is Gorgeous in Glitter at CMT Awards 2017
Carrie Underwood strikes a pose while arriving at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.
The 34-year-old country singer is set to hit the stage later in the night with Keith Urban.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood
Find out who else is performing too!
“What a great day! Fan Club party in the AM, @CMT Awards rehearsal in the afternoon & 2 @opry shows tonight. Imma go pass out now! 😴😴😴,” Carrie tweeted the day before.
15+ pictures inside of Carrie Underwood at the 2017 CMT Awards…