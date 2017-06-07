Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban Perform 'The Fighter' (with a New Twist!) at CMT Awards 2017 (Video)

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban put a different spin on their hit collaboration “The Fighter” at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

The country stars commanded the crowd during their performance at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

Carrie and Keith started off with a totally stripped-down intro before picking up the tempo and bringing the song back to its original beat.

“OK, everybody, this is special,” host and Nashville star Charles Esten introduced the duo. “We’ve got something truly incredible for you right now. You’ve all heard Keith and Carrie sing their smash hit ‘The Fighter,’ but I guarantee you’ve never heard it like this.”

“The Fighter” earned Carrie and Keith the award for Collaborative Video of the Year! Carrie also won Female Video of the Year for “Church Bells,” while Keith took home the awards for Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color” as well as Social Superstar of the Year.

The two snapped a photo with Keith‘s wife Nicole Kidman in the audience. If you missed it, check out Carrie‘s red carpet pics here and Keith‘s here.

Watch the performance below!



Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban – ‘The Fighter’ at 2017 CMT Awards

