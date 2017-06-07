Cher's Music & Life Story to Become a Broadway Musical!

Cher has announced that a Broadway musical based on her life will be coming to the stage in 2018!

The 71-year-old legendary entertainer, who recently gave an amazing performance in a barely there outfit for her Icon Award honor at the Billboard Music Awards, revealed the news on Twitter.

“Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There will be performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singer It’ll be on Broadway 2018,” she said.

Cher previously teased the musical in January after attending a secret reading of it. “I sobbed & laughed, & I was prepared not 2like it. Audience clapped after songs, & gave it standing ovation,” she said at the time.

Avenue Q and Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore is helming the show with a book by Jersey Boys writer Rick Elice.