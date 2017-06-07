Top Stories
Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 12:50 am

Cher's Music & Life Story to Become a Broadway Musical!

Cher's Music & Life Story to Become a Broadway Musical!

Cher has announced that a Broadway musical based on her life will be coming to the stage in 2018!

The 71-year-old legendary entertainer, who recently gave an amazing performance in a barely there outfit for her Icon Award honor at the Billboard Music Awards, revealed the news on Twitter.

“Just got off phone w/Writer & Director of musical. There will be performance in theatre with actors, dancers, singer It’ll be on Broadway 2018,” she said.

Cher previously teased the musical in January after attending a secret reading of it. “I sobbed & laughed, & I was prepared not 2like it. Audience clapped after songs, & gave it standing ovation,” she said at the time.

Avenue Q and Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore is helming the show with a book by Jersey Boys writer Rick Elice.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Broadway, Cher

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Pharrell Williams helped grant the wish of a young fan with cancer - TMZ
  • Selena Gomez is talking about ex Justin Bieber - Just Jared Jr
  • There's more details about the Game of Thrones spin-off - Wetpaint
  • 13 Reasons Why won't be holding back for season two - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Mariah Carey doesn't have two boyfriends! - Gossip Cop