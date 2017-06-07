Chloe Moretz, James Franco, & Rowan Blanchard Attend Coach's High Line Summer Party

Chloe Moretz looks pretty in a dress covered in horses as she arrives at the Coach and Friends of the High Line Summer Party on Tuesday night (June 6) at the High Line in New York City.

The 20-year-old actress was joined at the event by James Franco, Rowan Blanchard, and Sasha Lane.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chloe Moretz

The night before, James and the actresses all stepped out for the 2017 CFDA Awards in NYC.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…