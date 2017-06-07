Chris Brown Brings Daughter Royalty To 'Welcome To My Life' Premiere: 'She's My Number One'
Chris Brown had the best date at the premiere of his documentary, Welcome To My Life!
The 28-year-old entertainer hit the red carpet with his adorable 3-year-old daughter Royalty Brown at the opening of his film held at the Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on Tuesday (June 6) in Los Angeles.
“She is my life. She’s a part of my life in all aspects,” Chris expressed on the red carpet. “I thought music was at first but she’s number one, and then the music. Bringing her here, I wanted to show her that daddy is cool, I guess.”
Chris‘ mother Joyce Hawkins was also in attendance, and was spotted carrying Royalty while Chris did his thing.