Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Alex Rodriguez's Ex Is Threatening to Release Their Private Messages

Alex Rodriguez's Ex Is Threatening to Release Their Private Messages

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 11:44 am

Chris Brown Brings Daughter Royalty To 'Welcome To My Life' Premiere: 'She's My Number One'

Chris Brown Brings Daughter Royalty To 'Welcome To My Life' Premiere: 'She's My Number One'

Chris Brown had the best date at the premiere of his documentary, Welcome To My Life!

The 28-year-old entertainer hit the red carpet with his adorable 3-year-old daughter Royalty Brown at the opening of his film held at the Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on Tuesday (June 6) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Brown

“She is my life. She’s a part of my life in all aspects,” Chris expressed on the red carpet. “I thought music was at first but she’s number one, and then the music. Bringing her here, I wanted to show her that daddy is cool, I guess.”

Chris‘ mother Joyce Hawkins was also in attendance, and was spotted carrying Royalty while Chris did his thing.
Just Jared on Facebook
chris brown brings daughter royalty to welcome to my life premiere 01
chris brown brings daughter royalty to welcome to my life premiere 02
chris brown brings daughter royalty to welcome to my life premiere 03
chris brown brings daughter royalty to welcome to my life premiere 04
chris brown brings daughter royalty to welcome to my life premiere 05

Credit: Vince Flores; Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Chris Brown, Joyce Hawkins, Royalty Brown

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop
  • Nostalgia

    Pretty girl.