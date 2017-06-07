CMT Music Awards 2017 - Complete Winners List!
It was a great night of celebrating the best in country music at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at Music City Center on Wednesday night (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.
There were a bunch of performances from some of the biggest names in the genre and awards were given out based on fan votes.
Keith Urban went in leading the pack with four nominations and took home the top prize of Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” in addition to Male Video of the Year and Social Superstar of the Year.
Carrie Underwood also won big with Female Video of the Year for “Church Bells.” Then she and Keith won Collaborative Video of the Year for “The Fighter.”
Click inside for a complete list of CMT Music Awards winners…
Video of the Year
Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”
Brad Paisley – “Today”
Brett Eldredge – “Wanna Be That Song”
Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”
Cole Swindell – “Middle Of A Memory”
Dierks Bentley and Elle King – “Different For Girls”
Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”
Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”
Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color” — WINNER
Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”
Little Big Town – “Better Man”
Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”
Miranda Lambert – “Vice”
Thomas Rhett – “Star Of The Show”
Female Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells” — WINNER
Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”
Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”
Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes”
Miranda Lambert – “Vice”
Reba McEntire – “Back To God”
Male Video of the Year
Blake Shelton – “Came Here To Forget”
Eric Church – “Record Year”
Jason Aldean – “Lights Come On”
Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color” — WINNER
Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”
Thomas Rhett – “Star Of The Show”
Duo Video of the Year
Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw – “Lovin’ Lately”
Brothers Osborne – “21 Summer”
Dan + Shay – “How Not To”
Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.” — WINNER
LoCash – “I Know Somebody”
Group Video of the Year
Eli Young Band – “Saltwater Gospel”
Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”
Little Big Town – “Better Man” — WINNER
Midland – “Drinkin’ Problem”
Old Dominion – “Song For Another Time”
Collaborative Video of the Year
Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”
Chris Young feat. Vince Gill – “Sober Saturday Night”
Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King – “Different For Girls”
Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw – “May We All”
Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter” — WINNER
Kenny Chesney with P!nk – “Setting The World On Fire”
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Brett Young – “In Case You Didn’t Know”
Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”
Kane Brown – “Used to Love You Sober”
Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled” — WINNER
Luke Combs – “Hurricane”
RaeLynn – “Love Triangle”
CMT Performance of the Year
Jason Aldean – “Hicktown” (From CMT Concert of the Summer)
Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan – “Want To Want Me” (From CMT Crossroads) — WINNER
John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker – “Pink Houses” (From CMT Crossroads)
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes” (From CMT Crossroads)
Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini – “You’re Still The One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like A Woman” (from CMT Artists of the Year)
Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett – “Close” (From CMT Crossroads)
Social Superstar of the Year
Brett Eldredge
Jake Owen
Keith Urban — WINNER
Kelsea Ballerini
Lauren Alaina
Thomas Rhett