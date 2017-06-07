It was a great night of celebrating the best in country music at the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at Music City Center on Wednesday night (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.

There were a bunch of performances from some of the biggest names in the genre and awards were given out based on fan votes.

Keith Urban went in leading the pack with four nominations and took home the top prize of Video of the Year for “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” in addition to Male Video of the Year and Social Superstar of the Year.

Carrie Underwood also won big with Female Video of the Year for “Church Bells.” Then she and Keith won Collaborative Video of the Year for “The Fighter.”

Click inside for a complete list of CMT Music Awards winners…

CMT Music Awards 2017 – Complete Winners List

Video of the Year

Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

Brad Paisley – “Today”

Brett Eldredge – “Wanna Be That Song”

Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells”

Cole Swindell – “Middle Of A Memory”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King – “Different For Girls”

Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.”

Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”

Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color” — WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

Little Big Town – “Better Man”

Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

Thomas Rhett – “Star Of The Show”

Female Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – “Church Bells” — WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini – “Peter Pan”

Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled”

Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes”

Miranda Lambert – “Vice”

Reba McEntire – “Back To God”

Male Video of the Year

Blake Shelton – “Came Here To Forget”

Eric Church – “Record Year”

Jason Aldean – “Lights Come On”

Keith Urban – “Blue Ain’t Your Color” — WINNER

Luke Bryan – “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Thomas Rhett – “Star Of The Show”

Duo Video of the Year

Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw – “Lovin’ Lately”

Brothers Osborne – “21 Summer”

Dan + Shay – “How Not To”

Florida Georgia Line – “H.O.L.Y.” — WINNER

LoCash – “I Know Somebody”

Group Video of the Year

Eli Young Band – “Saltwater Gospel”

Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

Little Big Town – “Better Man” — WINNER

Midland – “Drinkin’ Problem”

Old Dominion – “Song For Another Time”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Artists of Then, Now & Forever – “Forever Country”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill – “Sober Saturday Night”

Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King – “Different For Girls”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw – “May We All”

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter” — WINNER

Kenny Chesney with P!nk – “Setting The World On Fire”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Brett Young – “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Jon Pardi – “Dirt on My Boots”

Kane Brown – “Used to Love You Sober”

Lauren Alaina – “Road Less Traveled” — WINNER

Luke Combs – “Hurricane”

RaeLynn – “Love Triangle”

CMT Performance of the Year

Jason Aldean – “Hicktown” (From CMT Concert of the Summer)

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan – “Want To Want Me” (From CMT Crossroads) — WINNER

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker – “Pink Houses” (From CMT Crossroads)

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris – “80s Mercedes” (From CMT Crossroads)

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini – “You’re Still The One/Any Man of Mine/Man I Feel Like A Woman” (from CMT Artists of the Year)

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett – “Close” (From CMT Crossroads)

Social Superstar of the Year

Brett Eldredge

Jake Owen

Keith Urban — WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Thomas Rhett