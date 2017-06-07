CMT Music Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!

The 2017 CMT Music Awards are airing tonight and we have the full list of performers and presenters set to take the stage!

The show will air later this evening live from Nashville, Tennessee, and will be hosted by Nashville actor Charles Esten.

ALSO READ: CMT Music Awards Full List of Nominees!

This is one of country music’s biggest shows, and it’s sure to be a huge hit! Get ready for lots of performances, and lots of famous faces as well!

Just Jared will also be live blogging the show, so stay tuned.

Click inside to see the full list of performers and presenters for the show tonight…

PRESENTERS

Ashton Kutcher

Clare Bowen

Danny Masterson

Dustin Lynch

Hoda Kotb

Jada Pinkett Smith

Johnny Galecki

Josh Henderson

Katherine Heigl

Kathie Lee Gifford

Rachel Bilson

RaeLynn

Reba McEntire

Bobby Bones

Cody Alan

Katie Cook

PERFORMERS

Blake Shelton

Brett Eldredge

Luke Bryan

Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood

Peter Frampton and Brothers Osborne

Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum