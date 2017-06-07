CMT Music Awards 2017 - Performers & Presenters List!
The 2017 CMT Music Awards are airing tonight and we have the full list of performers and presenters set to take the stage!
The show will air later this evening live from Nashville, Tennessee, and will be hosted by Nashville actor Charles Esten.
This is one of country music’s biggest shows, and it’s sure to be a huge hit! Get ready for lots of performances, and lots of famous faces as well!
PRESENTERS
Ashton Kutcher
Clare Bowen
Danny Masterson
Dustin Lynch
Hoda Kotb
Jada Pinkett Smith
Johnny Galecki
Josh Henderson
Katherine Heigl
Kathie Lee Gifford
Rachel Bilson
RaeLynn
Reba McEntire
Bobby Bones
Cody Alan
Katie Cook
PERFORMERS
Blake Shelton
Brett Eldredge
Luke Bryan
Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett
Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan
The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line
Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood
Peter Frampton and Brothers Osborne
Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum