Wed, 07 June 2017 at 7:30 pm

CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Live Stream 2017 Video - Watch Now!

CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Live Stream 2017 Video - Watch Now!

The 2017 CMT Music Awards are airing tonight, and the show is teaming up with Facebook Live for a one-hour pre-show red carpet special!

You can catch the pre-show in the video below to see all the action live before the big show airs at 8pm on CMT! Nashville‘s Charles Esten is hosting the show, and the pre-show will be hosted by Cody Alan and Katie Cook.

MORE UPDATES ON CMT MUSIC AWARDS:

