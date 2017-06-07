Top Stories
Courtney Eaton Stars in Sofia Coppola's 'Cartier' Short Film - Watch Now!

Courtney Eaton Stars in Sofia Coppola's 'Cartier' Short Film - Watch Now!

Courtney Eaton is the stunning star of Cartier‘s latest advertisement.

The 21-year-old Mad Max actress takes center stage in the short brand film, directed by Sofia Coppola.

The film is part of a longer narrative that also features Brooklyn and Amanda Sudano and focuses on the three girls in 1980s Los Angeles.

It is timed with the relaunch of Cartier‘s Panthère watch, which was originally released in 1983 and has been out of production since 2004.

Check out Courtney‘s entire Cartier short film below…
