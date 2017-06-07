Demi Lovato Takes on DJ Duties with Post Malone at Emo Nite!

Demi Lovato had a some major throwback moments at Emo Nite!

The 24-year-old singer and a huge group of friends, including Sirah and Matthew Scott Montgomery, headed to the monthly dance party on Tuesday night (June 6) at the Echoplex in Los Angeles.

During the event, Demi took to the stage to DJ alongside Post Malone and play some of their favorite pop punk hits, including songs from Panic! at the Disco and All Time Low.

It sounds like things may have gotten a little too crazy at one point though, because the sound went out and the music was forced to stop!

Thankfully, Demi totally saved the day when she jumped on the mic to sing an incredible rendition of Paramore‘s “Misery Business!”

Check out Demi performing below…