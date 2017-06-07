Top Stories
HTGAWM's Charlie Weber &amp; Liza Weil Are Dating! (Exclusive)

HTGAWM's Charlie Weber & Liza Weil Are Dating! (Exclusive)

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Alex Rodriguez's Ex Is Threatening to Release Their Private Messages

Alex Rodriguez's Ex Is Threatening to Release Their Private Messages

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 12:49 pm

Ed Sheeran Spills the Details About the Time He Hit Justin Bieber With a Golf Club

Ed Sheeran Spills the Details About the Time He Hit Justin Bieber With a Golf Club

Ed Sheeran is revealing more about that time he hit Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club!

During his Carpool Karaoke segment, the 26-year-old singer spilled that the duo had hit up a dive bar before heading to the golf course.

“I was in Tokyo the other day and Bieber was there. Just him, no security and he came to a really, really filthy dive bar,” Ed explained.

He continued, “We ended up at this golf course and he put a golf ball in his mouth and said ‘Go ahead and hit it!’ I was pretty hammered. I was like, ‘Focus, focus, focus. You can’t hit him, you can’t hit him, you can’t hit him.’”

“I cracked him across the face…He was actually really cool about it, surprisingly. He was like, ‘Oh, bro!’ And just carried on,” Ed added.

Hear Ed‘s full story in the video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop