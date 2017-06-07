Ed Sheeran Spills the Details About the Time He Hit Justin Bieber With a Golf Club

Ed Sheeran is revealing more about that time he hit Justin Bieber in the face with a golf club!

During his Carpool Karaoke segment, the 26-year-old singer spilled that the duo had hit up a dive bar before heading to the golf course.

“I was in Tokyo the other day and Bieber was there. Just him, no security and he came to a really, really filthy dive bar,” Ed explained.

He continued, “We ended up at this golf course and he put a golf ball in his mouth and said ‘Go ahead and hit it!’ I was pretty hammered. I was like, ‘Focus, focus, focus. You can’t hit him, you can’t hit him, you can’t hit him.’”

“I cracked him across the face…He was actually really cool about it, surprisingly. He was like, ‘Oh, bro!’ And just carried on,” Ed added.

Hear Ed‘s full story in the video below…