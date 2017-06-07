Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Top Stories
Wed, 07 June 2017 at 1:52 am

Ed Sheeran is the latest star to get into the passenger seat of James Corden‘s car for an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show and you can watch the video here!

The 26-year-old singer drove around with James while singing some of his hits and telling some fun stories, including how he drunkenly hit a golf ball out of Justin Bieber‘s mouth while in Tokyo.

The songs that Ed sang include “Shape of You,” “Sing,” “Thinking Out Loud,” Justin‘s “Love Yourself,” which he wrote, One Direction‘s “What Makes You Beautiful,” and “Castle on the Hill,” which they also rewrote to be about getting stuck in traffic.

Ed was super impressed to see that James had memorized the entire rap verse from “Sing” and you’ve gotta see him spit out the lyrics!

At one point, James challenged Ed to fit as many tiny chocolate candies into his mouth as possible and Ed fit 55 of them in his mouth.


