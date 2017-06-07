Elisabeth Moss Filmed for 'Handmaid's Tale' the Day After the Election

Elisabeth Moss is featured in this high fashion photo shoot for Elle.com!

Here’s what the 34-year-old The Handmaid’s Tale star had to share with the mag:

On going out on election night: “Like, I don’t go out, I don’t socialize. Especially when I’m working. I hang out with my family and I have, like, three friends. And I went out because I thought we were gonna have the first female president, and I wanted to be out for that. I thought that was gonna be an amazing moment to see.”

On filming scenes the day after the election results: “It’s hard to say whether or not my performance would have been different, but I know what I was feeling when I said that, and I can see it in the scene. I took it personally in a way that I perhaps would not have if it wasn’t November 8th. It was a weird, intense day.”

On Nick and Offred’s relationship in Handmaid’s Tale: “It’s part of the reason that I’m really excited about a season 2, she’s in this position where she might be in love with two people. Honestly I think she does love Nick—if I can speak for her—but I don’t know if she knows that she does, yet. But she has a husband who she also loves, who’s the father of Hannah, who she also now knows is alive. It’s the most complicated Real Housewives episode you’ve ever seen. The Real Housewives of Gilead is gonna have a great reunion after episode 10.”

For more from Elisabeth, visit Elle.com.