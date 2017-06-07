Gal Gadot Thanks Fans After 'Amazing' & 'Craziest' Weekend Ever!

Gal Gadot is thanking her fans for an amazing weekend, where her movie Wonder Woman was a smash hit success – receiving rave reviews and earning over $100 million at the box office.

“I just wanted to take a moment and thank you,” Gal begins in the Instagram video. “Thank you for making this weekend the most amazing weekend and craziest weekend I’ve ever had in my life.”

“You made this movie what it is and your love and support for this character and for myself are not to be taken for granted,” Gal continued. “I mean, Wonder Woman, No. 1 movie in the whole world. This is all you. I’m sending you guys all the good energy and love back.”