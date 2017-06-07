Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 4:00 am

Gwen Stefani Shares Funny Throwback Pic of Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Shares Funny Throwback Pic of Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani heads back to her car after leaving a church service on Sunday morning (June 4) in North Hollywood, Calif.

The 47-year-old singer and The Voice judge looked stylish in a trench coat over a pair of jeans as she headed off for a day of fun with her kids.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gwen Stefani

Gwen recently took to Twitter to share a super funny throwback picture of her boyfriend Blake Shelton sporting a mullet!

“WMT associates can u guess who this is! Gx,” Gwen jokingly captioned the below pic.

10+ pictures inside of Gwen Stefani leaving church…
Photos: Backgrid USA
