Gwen Stefani Shares Funny Throwback Pic of Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani heads back to her car after leaving a church service on Sunday morning (June 4) in North Hollywood, Calif.

The 47-year-old singer and The Voice judge looked stylish in a trench coat over a pair of jeans as she headed off for a day of fun with her kids.

Gwen recently took to Twitter to share a super funny throwback picture of her boyfriend Blake Shelton sporting a mullet!

“WMT associates can u guess who this is! Gx,” Gwen jokingly captioned the below pic.

WMT associates can u guess who this is! Gx pic.twitter.com/mQCsyguIQp — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) June 2, 2017

