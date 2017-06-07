Host Charles Esten Arrives on CMT Awards 2017 Red Carpet
Charles Esten suits up for the 2017 CMT Music Awards held at the Music City Center on Wednesday evening (June 7) in Nashville, Tenn.
The 51-year-old Nashville star, who is hosting the show, was joined on the red carpet by his wife, Patty Hanson.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charles Esten
“I’m very excited,” Charles recently told People about hosting. “I’ve gotten to present, attend a couple [of the award shows], but to host it wasn’t something I expected. I was honored, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Find out who is performing and presenting too!