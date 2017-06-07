Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 9:03 am

Jaime Pressly is pregnant with twin boys!

The 39-year-old Mom star and her longtime love Hamzi Hijazi will welcome the newborn babies in the fall.

“Twins don’t run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked,” she told People. “This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’ ”

Jaime shared that she and Hamzi had been trying to get pregnant “for quite a while.” Jaime has a 10-year-old son, Dezi James, from a previous relationship and he’s very excited.

“He’s been begging Hamzi and I to give him a sibling since he was in kindergarten. He’s very patient and sweet and gentle and is going to be the best little babysitter ever. He’s constantly kissing my belly,” she said.

Congrats to the happy couple1
Photos: Getty
