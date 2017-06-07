Top Stories
Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jennifer Lopez &amp; Alex Rodriguez Enjoyed a Weekend with Her Kids!

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 1:38 am

James Corden Performs 'Mary Poppins' in London as Crosswalk the Musical with Ben Kingsley!

James Corden Performs 'Mary Poppins' in London as Crosswalk the Musical with Ben Kingsley!

James Corden is back with another edition of Crosswalk the Musical and this time he is in London!

The talk show host, who played the title role in the musical, was joined by Sir Ben Kingsley as Bert.

They performed such songs as “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” “Spoonful of Sugar,” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” in the middle of the street whenever the light turned red!

The musical started off with child actors as Jane and Michael, but James joked that when the parents realized where the performance was happening, they had to be replaced.
Photos: CBS
