Jenny Slate's 'Landline' Gets First Movie Poster - See Here!

The upcoming movie Landline is likely going to be a comedy favorite this summer and a brand new poster for the film was just released!

Jenny Slate, Edie Falco, Abby Quinn, and John Turturro are featured on the first poster for the movie, set to hit limited theaters on July 21st.

Synopsis: When two sisters suspect their father (Turturro) may be having an affair, it sends them into a tailspin that reveals cracks in the family façade. For the first time, older sister Dana (Slate), recently engaged and struggling with her own fidelity, finds herself bonding with her wild teenage sister Ali (Quinn). The two try to uncover the truth without tipping off their mother (Falco) and discover the messy reality of love and sex in the process. Set in 1990s Manhattan, Landline is a warm, insightful and comedic drama about a family united by secrets and lies, co-written and directed by Gillian Robespierre (Obvious Child).

Pictured: Jenny joining on Jon Hamm, comedians Jonathan Katz, Kristen Schaal, and Laura Silverman at the Audible Launch Event for Dr. Katz: The Audio Files at The CineFamily on Tuesday (June 6) in Los Angeles.