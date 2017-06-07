John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Throws First Pitch!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen might have a future baseball star on their hands!

The 31-year-old model and the 38-year-old singer’s adorable 1-year-old daughter Luna had the honor of throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Robinson Cano (#22) of the Seattle Mariners before their game between the Minnesota Twins at Safeco Field on Tuesday (June 6) in Seattle.

Naturally, John and Chrissy documented the special moment on their social media accounts.

“Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners’ bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle,” John captioned with one of his Instagram posts in the dugout.