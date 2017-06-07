Top Stories
Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Selena Gomez Wears Sheer Dress for Date with The Weeknd

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Ed Sheeran's 'Carpool Karaoke' with James Corden - Watch Now!

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Deaf Singer Mandy Harvey Blows 'AGT' Judges Away, Gets Golden Buzzer

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Jerry Seinfeld Refuses to Hug Kesha in Awkward Moment Caught on Video

Wed, 07 June 2017 at 8:57 am

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Throws First Pitch!

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Throws First Pitch!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen might have a future baseball star on their hands!

The 31-year-old model and the 38-year-old singer’s adorable 1-year-old daughter Luna had the honor of throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Robinson Cano (#22) of the Seattle Mariners before their game between the Minnesota Twins at Safeco Field on Tuesday (June 6) in Seattle.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Legend

Naturally, John and Chrissy documented the special moment on their social media accounts.

“Mommy and daddy posing. Luna stealing the Mariners’ bubble gum #LunasFirstTour #Seattle,” John captioned with one of his Instagram posts in the dugout.


A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Just Jared on Facebook
john legend chrissy teigens daughter luna throws first pitch 01
john legend chrissy teigens daughter luna throws first pitch 02
john legend chrissy teigens daughter luna throws first pitch 03

Credit: Stephen Brashear; Photos: Getty, Instagram
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop