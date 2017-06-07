John Travolta Speaks Out Following Friend Olivia Newton-John's Cancer Diagnosis

John Travolta has kind words for his friend and former co-star Olivia Newton-John following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 63-year-old actor, who shot to stardom in 1978 after landing the lead role in Grease alongside Olivia, called the actress an inspiration.

“Olivia has always been an incredible human being and an inspiration to millions of people,” he told People in a touching statement.

John continued, “If we all put our intentions for her to get through this – I know her so well – she will feel it, and it will support her. We love her and she loves us.”

Our thoughts continue to be with Olivia during this difficult time.