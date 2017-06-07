Top Stories
Wed, 07 June 2017 at 7:20 pm

Justin Bieber Teases New Song '2U' With Help From Victoria's Secret Models

Justin Bieber Teases New Song '2U' With Help From Victoria's Secret Models

Justin Bieber is dropping a new song later this week and he’s getting a little help to share a preview!

The 23-year-old entertainer and David Guetta are releasing their new song “2U” on Friday (June 9) and it sounds like it’s going to be a hit!

Justin took to his Twitter to share two clips of the song that feature Victoria’s Secret models Sara Sampaio and Elsa Hosk lip syncing along!

The lyrics “With every breath that I take, I want you to share that air with me. There’s no promise that I won’t keep. I’ll climb a mountain, there’s none too steep” can even be heard in one of the videos!

Check out the preview below…

Click inside to listen to the other preview…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: David Guetta, Elsa Hosk, Justin Bieber, Sara Sampaio

JJ Links Around The Web

getty
  • Kevin Hart responds to Bill Mahr's N-word joke - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande drops "Over the Rainbow" to raise money for Manchester victims - Just Jared Jr
  • Another Pretty Little Liars character got engaged in the latest episode - Wetpaint
  • David Spade is the latest celeb victim of a home burglary - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Rihanna shuts down body shamers - Gossip Cop